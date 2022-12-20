Here are 11 pictures to take you back to 1988.
Take a look and see if you can see anyone you know.
1. Skate Board
Were you one of these skate board kids in 1988?
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Bowling
Competitors in the Park's Women's Bowls Merit at Steel City are, left to right: Joan Hanson, Gladys Cross, Hilda Muntz, Pearl Elwell, Pauline Damms, Christine Cox, Pauline Tomlinson and Beryl Cooke, July7 , 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Opening day
Rebecca Morley cuts the tape to open the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Mosborough, on March 1, 1988
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Observers
Chief Observer Percy Wilson and Observer Dennis Barber in the Royal Observer Corps bunker at Wickersley, June 28, 1988
Photo: Roger Nadal staff