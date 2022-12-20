News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures to take you back to 1988

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

1. Skate Board

Were you one of these skate board kids in 1988?

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Bowling

Competitors in the Park's Women's Bowls Merit at Steel City are, left to right: Joan Hanson, Gladys Cross, Hilda Muntz, Pearl Elwell, Pauline Damms, Christine Cox, Pauline Tomlinson and Beryl Cooke, July7 , 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Opening day

Rebecca Morley cuts the tape to open the Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre, Mosborough, on March 1, 1988

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Observers

Chief Observer Percy Wilson and Observer Dennis Barber in the Royal Observer Corps bunker at Wickersley, June 28, 1988

Photo: Roger Nadal staff

Sheffield