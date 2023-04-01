News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures to remind you of nights out at the legendary Kingdom Nightclub

Clubbers at nightspot Kingdom in Sheffield city centre were always up for a big party.

By Lee Peace
Published 1st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Ahead of a huge reunion party due to be held today, we pulled together this retro gallery of people dancing the night away at the popular venue.

The ‘Kingdom and Pulse Reunion’ is now celebrating its fourth event at the Leadmill on Saturday, April 1. For more information visit https://sheffieldclubbersreunion.com/

Friends at Kingdom nightclub in 2004

1. Having a good time

Friends at Kingdom nightclub in 2004 Photo: From Martin Wright

A big 18th birthday party, we're guessing, at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield

2. Birthday bash

A big 18th birthday party, we're guessing, at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield Photo: From Martin Wright

DJ Martin 'Cheggers' Wright, who is organising the clubbers' reunion, in his Kingdom days

3. Hey, Mr DJ

DJ Martin 'Cheggers' Wright, who is organising the clubbers' reunion, in his Kingdom days Photo: From Martin Wright

A group of friends at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield

4. Good times

A group of friends at Kingdom nightclub in Sheffield Photo: From Martin Wright

