News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures to remind you of 1987 including The Everly Brothers, Miss Sheffield Star and Leslie Crowther

Here’s a collection of pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1987.

By Jane Salt
4 minutes ago

This year included a visit by The Everly Brothers, comedian Leslie Crowther and we also crowned the latest Miss Sheffield Star.

Do these images bring back good memories?

1. Everly Brothers

American rock duo the Everly Brothers at the Sheffield City Hall in October 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Strike

The workforce of the engineering firm Keeton, Sons and Co., were on strike in July 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. Leslie Crowther

Comedian and television presenter Leslie Crowther cuts the tape to open Ken-Fit, part of Kenning Tyre Services, watched by Mr Ray Fuller, managing director of Kenning Tyre Services, Mr Steve Crossland, depot manager, Mr Ken McDonald, regional manager, and Mr Alan Walton, divisional manager - April 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Toys

Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield, pictured here in July 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield