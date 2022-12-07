Here’s a collection of pictures to take you back to Sheffield in 1987.
This year included a visit by The Everly Brothers, comedian Leslie Crowther and we also crowned the latest Miss Sheffield Star.
Do these images bring back good memories?
1. Everly Brothers
American rock duo the Everly Brothers at the Sheffield City Hall in October 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Strike
The workforce of the engineering firm Keeton, Sons and Co., were on strike in July 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Leslie Crowther
Comedian and television presenter Leslie Crowther cuts the tape to open Ken-Fit, part of Kenning Tyre Services, watched by Mr Ray Fuller, managing director of Kenning Tyre Services, Mr Steve Crossland, depot manager, Mr Ken McDonald, regional manager, and Mr Alan Walton, divisional manager - April 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Toys
Hamley's Toy Shop on the Moor, Sheffield, pictured here in July 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers