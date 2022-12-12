Here we are transporting you right back to 1987.
We have delved into our archives to bring you this collection of images from the year that included a visit by King Charles III.
1. Lodge Moor Hospital visit
The former Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, greets patients at Lodge Moor Hospital, June 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Brass band
The City of Sheffield Youth Brass Band pictured in November 1987
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
3. Fun Day
Herol 'Bomber' Graham signs autographs for young fans at the Junior Star Fun Day in Weston Park in September 1987
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Junior Bowls
Competitors in the Parks Junior Bowls Final, August 14, 1987. Pictured left to right on the back row are: Brian Guest, Mark Barlow, Jamie Middleton, and Lee Peet. On the front row, left to right, are: Steven Brown, Tyrone Aziz, Nathan Skeemer and Robert Grayson
Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd