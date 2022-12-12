News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures that will take you right back to 1987 including King Charles III and Herol 'Bomber' Graham

Here we are transporting you right back to 1987.

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

We have delved into our archives to bring you this collection of images from the year that included a visit by King Charles III.

1. Lodge Moor Hospital visit

The former Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, greets patients at Lodge Moor Hospital, June 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Brass band

The City of Sheffield Youth Brass Band pictured in November 1987

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Fun Day

Herol 'Bomber' Graham signs autographs for young fans at the Junior Star Fun Day in Weston Park in September 1987

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Junior Bowls

Competitors in the Parks Junior Bowls Final, August 14, 1987. Pictured left to right on the back row are: Brian Guest, Mark Barlow, Jamie Middleton, and Lee Peet. On the front row, left to right, are: Steven Brown, Tyrone Aziz, Nathan Skeemer and Robert Grayson

Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

