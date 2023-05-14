Sheffield retro: 11 pictures that capture the buzz of shopping at the famous Co-op store in Castle House
These 11 pictures will remind you of one of Sheffield’s much missed stores.
The Co-op opened shops around the city, and set up its first branch in Sheffield City Centre in 1929, on the corner of Exchange Street and Waingate, on part of the former site of Sheffield Castle. In 1962, this moved to a new site named "Castle House", in tribute to the site of the old store.
It has recently been announced that the Co-op in Castle House on Angel Street/Castle Street is set to close on July 22.
So here, we are taking a look back a shopping at the store in yesteryear.
