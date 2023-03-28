News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures that capture the buzz of shopping at the famous Co-op store in Castle House

These 11 pictures will remind you of one of Sheffield’s much missed stores.

By Lee Peace
Published 28th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

The Co-op opened shops around the city, and set up its first branch in Sheffield City Centre in 1929, on the corner of Exchange Street and Waingate, on part of the former site of Sheffield Castle. In 1962, this moved to a new site named "Castle House", in tribute to the site of the old store.

Here we are taking a look back at the old store.

The original Brightside & Carbrook city store (built on the remains of Sheffield Castle) was declared open in 1929. It was destroyed in the Blitz on December 12, 1940

1. Blitz

The original Brightside & Carbrook city store (built on the remains of Sheffield Castle) was declared open in 1929. It was destroyed in the Blitz on December 12, 1940 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Browsing the knitting patterns in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1986

2. Knitting

Browsing the knitting patterns in the Brightside & Carbrook Store, Castle House, Sheffield, in 1986 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

A view of Castle Street, Sheffield, looking towards the 'new' Castle Market building and Brightside & Carbrook department store on the right, August 1964

3. Castle Street

A view of Castle Street, Sheffield, looking towards the 'new' Castle Market building and Brightside & Carbrook department store on the right, August 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Do you remember the restaurant in the store? - pictured here in 1964

4. Restaurant

Do you remember the restaurant in the store? - pictured here in 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Co-OpSheffield