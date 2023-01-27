News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures that capture city life in 1993 including the arrival of Supertram and Def Leppard live in concert

Here are 11 pictures that capture what city life was like in 1993.

By Jane Salt
2 minutes ago

From the arrival of Supertram to Def Leppard in concert – can you remember any of these events from 1993?

1. Fiery Fred

Fiery Freddie Trueman conducts the brass band and the crowd in a rousing chorus of Ilkley Moor Baht'at at the Yorkshire Day celebrations at Don Valley Stadium on August 1, 1993

2. Sale

Did you buy shoes from the Friday Setts market shoe sale? - pictured here in September 1993

3. Flood

Pictured on the London Road at Heeley Bridge, where heavy rain caused flooding trapping vehicles as the water level came up... June 1993

4. Low load

Supertram arrived in Sheffield on the back of a low loader along the Parkway to the depot in Nunnery Lane in August 1993

Sheffield