Here are 11 pictures that capture what city life was like in 1993.
From the arrival of Supertram to Def Leppard in concert – can you remember any of these events from 1993?
1. Fiery Fred
Fiery Freddie Trueman conducts the brass band and the crowd in a rousing chorus of Ilkley Moor Baht'at at the Yorkshire Day celebrations at Don Valley Stadium on August 1, 1993
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Sale
Did you buy shoes from the Friday Setts market shoe sale? - pictured here in September 1993

3. Flood
Pictured on the London Road at Heeley Bridge, where heavy rain caused flooding trapping vehicles as the water level came up... June 1993

4. Low load
Supertram arrived in Sheffield on the back of a low loader along the Parkway to the depot in Nunnery Lane in August 1993
