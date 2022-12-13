News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures of some of Sheffield's most inspiring teachers over the years

Were your Sheffield schooldays the best days of your life?

By Lee Peace
2 hours ago

Here we look back in pictures at just some of the inspiring teachers who have featured in The Star over the years. Did any of them teach you or your kids?

1. Book learning

Teacher Mat Sykes teaches a literature lesson at Sheffield Park Academy in February 2010

Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales

2. Cookery collaboration

Food technology teacher Deb Loasby helps Travis Caddy, left, and Joe Barber at Westbourne Junior School, Sheffield in March 2010

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales

3. Famous old boy

Former Olympian and politician Seb Coe (now Lord Coe) meeting his old teacher David Jackson, right, and headteacher David Bowes on a visit to his old school Tapton in April 2011

Photo: Steve Parkin

Photo Sales

4. Fashion traditions

Teacher Rachel Cipriani with children in traditional dress at the multicultural festival at Whiteways Primary School, Sheffield in January 2011

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield