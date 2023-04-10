News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures of people on nights out in the 90s and noughties

Did we take your picture enjoying a night out in Sheffield in the 90s and early noughties?

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 10th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Take a look at these 11 photos and see if you can see yourself or anyone you know.

The opening night of the Bed Nightclub (old Music Factory), London Road. Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday in March 2000

1. Let's go to Bed

The opening night of the Bed Nightclub (old Music Factory), London Road. Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday in March 2000 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Champs Bar, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where football fans watched the Man United game on TV in May 1999

2. Champs

Pictured at the Champs Bar, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where football fans watched the Man United game on TV in May 1999 Photo: Waistell staff

Photo Sales
Pictured at the Wetherspoons Bar, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, where staff were dressed as Fairies and Pixies for their beer festival. Seen, left to right, are: Daniel Wong, Eugene O'Callaghan, Emma Parkinson, Craig Kitchen, and Claire Price, November 2001

3. Beer Festival

Pictured at the Wetherspoons Bar, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, where staff were dressed as Fairies and Pixies for their beer festival. Seen, left to right, are: Daniel Wong, Eugene O'Callaghan, Emma Parkinson, Craig Kitchen, and Claire Price, November 2001 Photo: M.Waistell staff

Photo Sales
Pictured, left to right, Rachel Kennington, James Biggin, Liz and Mark Longley, Emily Carre and Martin Smyllie, enjoying a night out at Baldwins Omega in 2002

4. Omega

Pictured, left to right, Rachel Kennington, James Biggin, Liz and Mark Longley, Emily Carre and Martin Smyllie, enjoying a night out at Baldwins Omega in 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield