Did we take your picture enjoying a night out in Sheffield in the 90s and early noughties?
Take a look at these 11 photos and see if you can see yourself or anyone you know.
1. Let's go to Bed
The opening night of the Bed Nightclub (old Music Factory), London Road. Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday in March 2000 Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)
2. Champs
Pictured at the Champs Bar, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where football fans watched the Man United game on TV in May 1999 Photo: Waistell staff
3. Beer Festival
Pictured at the Wetherspoons Bar, Cambridge Street, Sheffield, where staff were dressed as Fairies and Pixies for their beer festival. Seen, left to right, are: Daniel Wong, Eugene O'Callaghan, Emma Parkinson, Craig Kitchen, and Claire Price, November 2001 Photo: M.Waistell staff
4. Omega
Pictured, left to right, Rachel Kennington, James Biggin, Liz and Mark Longley, Emily Carre and Martin Smyllie, enjoying a night out at Baldwins Omega in 2002 Photo: Andrew Partridge staff