Did we take your picture enjoying a night out in Sheffield in the 90s and early noughties?
Take a look at these 11 photos and see if you can see yourself or anyone you know.
1. Champs
Pictured at the Champs Bar, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where football fans watched the Man United game on TV in May 1999
Photo: Waistell staff
2. Omega
Pictured, left to right, Rachel Kennington, James Biggin, Liz and Mark Longley, Emily Carre and Martin Smyllie, enjoying a night out at Baldwins Omega in 2002
Photo: Andrew Partridge staff
3. Let's go to Bed
The opening night of the Bed Nightclub (old Music Factory), London Road. Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday in March 2000
Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)
4. Party Mood
Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the Gatecrasher event . In the party mood are these Sheffield lads, left to right, Mark Brumby, Anthony Townsend and Darren Sissons., December 3, 1999
Photo: Andrew Partridge staff