News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures of people enjoying a night out in the 90s and noughties

Did we take your picture enjoying a night out in the Steel City in the 1990s and noughties?

By Lee Peace
2 minutes ago

Take a look at these 11 photos and see if you can see yourself or anyone you know.

1. Let's go to Bed

The opening night of the Bed Nightclub (old Music Factory), London Road. Joanna Quale, centre, celebrates her 20th birthday in March 2000

Photo: Andrew Partridge (staff)

Photo Sales

2. Omega

Pictured, left to right, Rachel Kennington, James Biggin, Liz and Mark Longley, Emily Carre and Martin Smyllie, enjoying a night out at Baldwins Omega in 2002

Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

Photo Sales

3. Champs

Pictured at the Champs Bar, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where football fans watched the Man United game on TV in May 1999

Photo: Waistell staff

Photo Sales

4. Party Mood

Millennium revellers at the Don Valley stadium for the Gatecrasher event . In the party mood are these Sheffield lads, left to right, Mark Brumby, Anthony Townsend and Darren Sissons., December 3, 1999

Photo: Andrew Partridge staff

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield