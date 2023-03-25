News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Sheffield retro: 11 pictures of people enjoying a big night out at Walkabout

Whether it's for a big a game, a bite to eat or simply for a few drinks as part of a night out, many of us have partied the night away at the Walkabout over the years.

By Lee Peace
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

Who can you spot having a laugh at the Australian-themed sports bar down the years in our retro gallery.

Skippy was joined by staff members Casey Asham and Nathan Francis outside the Walkabout bar on Carver Street, to celebrate Australia Day

1. Skippy and staff

Skippy was joined by staff members Casey Asham and Nathan Francis outside the Walkabout bar on Carver Street, to celebrate Australia Day Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Katie Ashton & Gerard Costello took part in the Australia Day celebrations at Walkabout in 2004

2. Flags and cork hats

Katie Ashton & Gerard Costello took part in the Australia Day celebrations at Walkabout in 2004 Photo: ©Trevor Smith Freelance

Claire Hissett, Nelson Rodrigues, Racel Watson, Tyrone Bentham celebrated Australia Day in Sheffield's Walkabout back in 2004

3. G'day mate

Claire Hissett, Nelson Rodrigues, Racel Watson, Tyrone Bentham celebrated Australia Day in Sheffield's Walkabout back in 2004 Photo: ©Trevor Smith Freelance

Pictured are Angeline Bicker, Jamie Davidson, Katie Vaines in 2004

4. Tim tams and Akubra hats

Pictured are Angeline Bicker, Jamie Davidson, Katie Vaines in 2004 Photo: ©Trevor Smith Freelance

Sheffield