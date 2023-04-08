News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
14 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
15 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
15 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
17 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
18 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Sheffield retro: 11 pictures of Easter bonnet parades down the years

Here is a selection of pictures capturing Easter bonnet parades down the years.

By Jane Salt
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Can you see anyone you recognise in our picture gallery?

Easter Bonnet Contestants at Meadow Street Hotel in 1972 - left to right Esther, Carole Froggatt, Millie and Clara

1. Contestants

Easter Bonnet Contestants at Meadow Street Hotel in 1972 - left to right Esther, Carole Froggatt, Millie and Clara Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Mrs Clara Cornby, pictured in her winning bonnet, at the Easter bonnet competition at Meadow Street Hotel, Sheffield, April 1968

2. Winning bonnet.

Mrs Clara Cornby, pictured in her winning bonnet, at the Easter bonnet competition at Meadow Street Hotel, Sheffield, April 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Walter Rowland pictured at the Easter bonnet parade at Wadsley Bridge, March 1983

3. Parade

Walter Rowland pictured at the Easter bonnet parade at Wadsley Bridge, March 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Annie Walker pictured in her Easter Bonnet in April 1985

4. Annie's bonnet

Annie Walker pictured in her Easter Bonnet in April 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Sheffield