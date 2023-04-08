Here is a selection of pictures capturing Easter bonnet parades down the years.
Can you see anyone you recognise in our picture gallery?
1. Contestants
Easter Bonnet Contestants at Meadow Street Hotel in 1972 - left to right Esther, Carole Froggatt, Millie and Clara Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Winning bonnet.
Mrs Clara Cornby, pictured in her winning bonnet, at the Easter bonnet competition at Meadow Street Hotel, Sheffield, April 1968 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Parade
Walter Rowland pictured at the Easter bonnet parade at Wadsley Bridge, March 1983 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Annie's bonnet
Annie Walker pictured in her Easter Bonnet in April 1985 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers