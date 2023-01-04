Sheffield retro: 11 great photos of popular Ecclesall Road nightspots over the years, including Napoleon's
Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road has always been one of the city’s liveliest streets, where you’re guaranteed a good night out.
By Robert Cumber
We’ve delved into the archives to bring you these photos of people enjoying themselves at some of the many pubs, bars and nightclubs on Ecclesall Road over the years. Some of these much-loved Sheffield nightspots have vanished but others are still alive and kicking.
How many of the venues and the faces pictured in them from the 1970s to the noughties do you recognise?
