Sheffield retro: 11 great photos of popular Ecclesall Road nightspots over the years, including Napoleon's

Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road has always been one of the city’s liveliest streets, where you’re guaranteed a good night out.

By Robert Cumber
4 minutes ago

We’ve delved into the archives to bring you these photos of people enjoying themselves at some of the many pubs, bars and nightclubs on Ecclesall Road over the years. Some of these much-loved Sheffield nightspots have vanished but others are still alive and kicking.

How many of the venues and the faces pictured in them from the 1970s to the noughties do you recognise?

1. Farewell drink

The Norfolk Arms on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, where Wards brewery workers are seen having a farewell drink in July 1999

Photo: Waistell staff

2. Jubilation

At The Nursery Tavern pub on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in June 2002, as fans go wild following the full-time whistle in the England v Argentina match

Photo: Andrew Partridge

3. Napoleon's Casino

Reopening of the new Napoleon's Casino Club on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, in December 1983

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Cocktails

Gary Raynes taking part in a cocktail competition at Menzel's Wine Bar, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield

Photo: Steve Ellis

