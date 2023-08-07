News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
United close to fourth summer signing after defender undergoes medical
United cult heroes help launch 2023/24 away shirt with ‘classic’ theme
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years

Sheffield retro: 11 fascinating photos show how telephone technology has transformed over time

In 1874, Alexander Graham Bell started working on the very first telephone.
By Jane Salt
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The telephone has certainly evolved over the last 150 years, making a huge difference to the lives of people in Sheffield and across the globe. Here we take a look back at some of the changes that have taken place over time in these retro photos.

Mrs Winifred Hart, a patient for six weeks, is the first to use the telephone trolley presented to Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield, by Stannington Community Association. The matron, Miss A Holder, and association members look on as Mrs Hartley calls her 10 year old grandaughter, Denise Bennett of Sharrard Road, Intake.

1. Hospital phone

Mrs Winifred Hart, a patient for six weeks, is the first to use the telephone trolley presented to Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield, by Stannington Community Association. The matron, Miss A Holder, and association members look on as Mrs Hartley calls her 10 year old grandaughter, Denise Bennett of Sharrard Road, Intake. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Subscriber trunk dialling (STD) being installed in Sheffield - here incoming wires are soldered on to fuse mountings on the main distribution frame in the repeater section by Mr E Cartwright, January 1964

2. STD

Subscriber trunk dialling (STD) being installed in Sheffield - here incoming wires are soldered on to fuse mountings on the main distribution frame in the repeater section by Mr E Cartwright, January 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A £4,000,000 scheme to introduce subscriber trunk dialling (STD) to Sheffield is being carried out and includes a new 12,400 line network for the city centre. Here cables for this network are being connected to the main distribution frame in January 1964

3. New network

A £4,000,000 scheme to introduce subscriber trunk dialling (STD) to Sheffield is being carried out and includes a new 12,400 line network for the city centre. Here cables for this network are being connected to the main distribution frame in January 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
A telephone recptionist named Pitcher pictured at the Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, February 1961

4. Switchboard

A telephone recptionist named Pitcher pictured at the Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, February 1961 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Sheffield