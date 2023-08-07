In 1874, Alexander Graham Bell started working on the very first telephone.
The telephone has certainly evolved over the last 150 years, making a huge difference to the lives of people in Sheffield and across the globe. Here we take a look back at some of the changes that have taken place over time in these retro photos.
1. Hospital phone
Mrs Winifred Hart, a patient for six weeks, is the first to use the telephone trolley presented to Lodge Moor Hospital, Sheffield, by Stannington Community Association. The matron, Miss A Holder, and association members look on as Mrs Hartley calls her 10 year old grandaughter, Denise Bennett of Sharrard Road, Intake. Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. STD
Subscriber trunk dialling (STD) being installed in Sheffield - here incoming wires are soldered on to fuse mountings on the main distribution frame in the repeater section by Mr E Cartwright, January 1964 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. New network
A £4,000,000 scheme to introduce subscriber trunk dialling (STD) to Sheffield is being carried out and includes a new 12,400 line network for the city centre. Here cables for this network are being connected to the main distribution frame in January 1964
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Switchboard
A telephone recptionist named Pitcher pictured at the Royal Victoria Hotel, Sheffield, February 1961 Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd