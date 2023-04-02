News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 famous people who lived in Sheffield including Sean Bean and Eddie Izzard

From famous actors to world class athletes, there are many high-profile Sheffielders who we should be proud of.

By Lee Peace
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Here’s a list of 11 famous faces who grew up in Sheffield or at least spent time living in the Steel City.

Sean Bean was born on 17 April 1959 in Handsworth, in 1975, Sean left Brook Comprehensive School  and started a job at a supermarket. While at Rotherham College he became interested in art and then drama and won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art  in January 1981. He then became a star on  screen and  on stage and is now a household name for his roles in Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and Troy.

1. Sean Bean

Sean Bean was born on 17 April 1959 in Handsworth, in 1975, Sean left Brook Comprehensive School  and started a job at a supermarket. While at Rotherham College he became interested in art and then drama and won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art  in January 1981. He then became a star on  screen and  on stage and is now a household name for his roles in Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones and Troy.

The multi-million pound entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow grew up in Pitsmoor, Sheffield and he attended Pye Bank Primary.He made a name for himself renting  St Aidan's Church Hall in Sheffield every Friday night, operating the Black Cat Club. Several bands played in the club, but it was when he secured the Beatles to play that his fortunes changed and he went on to open nightclubs around the world.

2. Peter Stringfellow

The multi-million pound entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow grew up in Pitsmoor, Sheffield and he attended Pye Bank Primary.He made a name for himself renting  St Aidan's Church Hall in Sheffield every Friday night, operating the Black Cat Club. Several bands played in the club, but it was when he secured the Beatles to play that his fortunes changed and he went on to open nightclubs around the world.

Although not born in Sheffield Eddie came to the Steel City to go to university but dropped out of an accountancy course to pursue a career in comedy.

3. Eddie Izzard

Although not born in Sheffield Eddie came to the Steel City to go to university but dropped out of an accountancy course to pursue a career in comedy.

Helen Sharman is a chemist who became the first British astronaut as well as the first woman to visit the Mir space station in May 1991 but before that she was born in Grenoside, Sheffield, where she attended Grenoside Junior and Infant School, later moving to Greenhill. After studying at Jordanthorpe Comp, she obtained a BSc degree in chemistry at the University of Sheffield in 1984 before moving away to get her PhD.

4. Helen Sharman

Helen Sharman is a chemist who became the first British astronaut as well as the first woman to visit the Mir space station in May 1991 but before that she was born in Grenoside, Sheffield, where she attended Grenoside Junior and Infant School, later moving to Greenhill. After studying at Jordanthorpe Comp, she obtained a BSc degree in chemistry at the University of Sheffield in 1984 before moving away to get her PhD.

