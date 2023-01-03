News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 11 amazing pictures that perfectly captured city life in 1989

From Phillip Schofield to Father Christmas, here we take a look back in time to 1989.

By Jane Salt
6 minutes ago

Our gallery should transport you back to 1989. Do these pictures bring back happy memories?

1. Super Bowl

Television presenter Phillip Schofield surrounded by fans at the opening of Sheffield Super Bowl on December 4, 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Snowboarding

Down the ski slope and over the ramp to provide thrills at the first ever National Snowboarding Championships at Sheffield Ski Village in September 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Mounted Police

Pupils of Norfolk Comprehensive School enjoy a visit by Mounted Police in February 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Dormer

Pictured, left to right, Charles Grundy, Betty Pearce, Ronald Stapleton and Richard Whiteley, in the flute grinding area at the opening of SKF and Dormer Tools, Mosborough, June 21, 1989

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

