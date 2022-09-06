News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
1998 retro pictures. Credit: Picture Sheffield
1998 retro pictures. Credit: Picture Sheffield

Sheffield Retro: 10 pictures to take you back to the Steel City in 1998 including Peace Gardens opening and Lord Mayor's Parade

Can you remember the Sheffield back in 1998 with these incredible 10 retro images?

By Alex Wilkinson
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 4:45 am

The year in which Sheffield’s iconic peace gardens were officially opened, 1998 was another year to remember in the steel city.

We have collected 10 retro pictures that show the year 1998 in Sheffield in pictures: can you remember any of these moments?

Images courtesy of Picture Sheffield. Visit: https://www.picturesheffield.com/

Undefined: readMore

1. Year of the Tiger

The Year of the Tiger, Sheffield Chinese New Year Celebration, Octagon Centre, Western Bank, Feb 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

2. Streets of the North

Street performers on Fargate, part of The National Street Arts Festival, 'Streets of the North 98', Aug 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

3. Michael Palin and J.K Rowling

Guest of honour, Michael Palin and overall winner, J. K. Rowling at the Sheffield Children's Book Award at the Crucible Theatre, 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales

4. Peace Gardens

Opening of the Peace Gardens, Dec 1998

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
MayorSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 3