Sheffield pubs: Nine fantastic pictures of popular landlords and landladies from the 1990s

Sheffield’s pub scene has always been full of interesting characters, some of whom held the position of landlord or landlady.

By Sarah Marshall
2 minutes ago

Some of the pubs which feature in this list such as The Harlequin, Banker’s Draft and All Bar One are still operating today, while others have sadly closed.

Scroll through and see how many of the pubs and those behind the bar you recognise.

Photo: Mix, see other pictures in series for details

2. The Banker's Draft

Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996

Photo: JPI Media

3. Newt and Chambers

Landlord of the Newt and Chambers pub on Charles Street Spencer Treasure with barmaid Kath dressed in French costume in 1996 to protest over the tax on British beer and French beer

Photo: JPI Media

4. All Bar One

Staff at the All Bar One in Leopold Street in 1997 this side of the bar left to right bar manager Ruth Soloway and assistant manager Clare

Photo: JPI Media

Sheffield