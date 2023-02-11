Sheffield’s pub scene has always been full of interesting characters, some of whom held the position of landlord or landlady.
Some of the pubs which feature in this list such as The Harlequin, Banker’s Draft and All Bar One are still operating today, while others have sadly closed.
2. The Banker's Draft
Nick and Sue Anderson who took on the Banker's Draft pub when it opened in Castle Square in 1996
3. Newt and Chambers
Landlord of the Newt and Chambers pub on Charles Street Spencer Treasure with barmaid Kath dressed in French costume in 1996 to protest over the tax on British beer and French beer
4. All Bar One
Staff at the All Bar One in Leopold Street in 1997 this side of the bar left to right bar manager Ruth Soloway and assistant manager Clare
