Paralympic table tennis player Will Bayley pictured at EIS Sheffield, where he is based and trains. Will is ranked number one in the world and is in Tokyo to defend his Paralympic title. He's also a familiar face to Strictly fans, having appeared in the show
Sheffield Paralympic heroes: a look back at sporting stars as Tokyo Games are about to begin

The world watched as the Olympic Games finally took place in Tokyo this summer and now the stage is set for the Paralympics

By Julia Armstrong
Friday, 20th August 2021, 7:15 am
Updated Friday, 20th August 2021, 9:59 am

Here we look at Paralympic stars from Sheffield past and present, such as world number one-ranked table tennis star Will Bayley, who is in Tokyo to defend his Rio Games title, and other inspiring parasports performers.

1. Golden Grace

Sheffield-born Paralympic rower and Rio gold medallist Grace Clough. Photo: Paralympics GB

2. Off to Athens

Eve Baross and Jill Fox, right, members of the GB wheelchair basketball team, who were off to Athens to compete in the Paralympics there in 2004

3. Six for Sue

Table tennis star Sue Gilroy MBE from Barnsley has already competed at five Paralympics and has qualified for Tokyo as well

4. Star quality

Musician Jarvis Cocker and Great Britain Paralympic table tennis player Sue Gilroy during a graduation ceremony, where they received honorary doctorates at Sheffield Hallam University in November 2009

