Here we look at Paralympic stars from Sheffield past and present, such as world number one-ranked table tennis star Will Bayley, who is in Tokyo to defend his Rio Games title, and other inspiring parasports performers.
1. Golden Grace
Sheffield-born Paralympic rower and Rio gold medallist Grace Clough. Photo: Paralympics GB
2. Off to Athens
Eve Baross and Jill Fox, right, members of the GB wheelchair basketball team, who were off to Athens to compete in the Paralympics there in 2004
3. Six for Sue
Table tennis star Sue Gilroy MBE from Barnsley has already competed at five Paralympics and has qualified for Tokyo as well
4. Star quality
Musician Jarvis Cocker and Great Britain Paralympic table tennis player Sue Gilroy during a graduation ceremony, where they received honorary doctorates at Sheffield Hallam University in November 2009
