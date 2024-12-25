Sheffield memories: 15 photos showing how Sheffield's Christmas illuminations looked from the 60s to the 90s

By Jane Salt
Published 25th Dec 2024, 06:45 BST
These Retro photos will take you back in time to see Sheffield’s Christmas lights as they looked from the 1960s to the 1990s.

Our pictures include the Christmas tree in Sheffield’s ‘Hole in the Road’, the lights shining over the Goodwin Fountain and a star shining over Cole Brothers in Fargate. Do they bring back memories for you?

The Christmas tree and Christmas lights over the Goodwin Fountain and looking down Fargate, Sheffield, in 1961

1. Fargate

The Christmas tree and Christmas lights over the Goodwin Fountain and looking down Fargate, Sheffield, in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Sheffield Illuminations, High Street, in the 1960s

2. 1960s

Sheffield Illuminations, High Street, in the 1960s Photo: Archive @ Sheff Newspaper

Photo Sales
Christmas illuminations and the Christmas tree in the 'Hole in the Road', Sheffield, in 1967

3. Christmas tree

Christmas illuminations and the Christmas tree in the 'Hole in the Road', Sheffield, in 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield, with Roberts Brothers Department Store on the left, circa 1962

4. Lights on The Moor

Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield, with Roberts Brothers Department Store on the left, circa 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFargate
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice