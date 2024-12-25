Our pictures include the Christmas tree in Sheffield’s ‘Hole in the Road’, the lights shining over the Goodwin Fountain and a star shining over Cole Brothers in Fargate. Do they bring back memories for you?
1. Fargate
The Christmas tree and Christmas lights over the Goodwin Fountain and looking down Fargate, Sheffield, in 1961 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
2. 1960s
Sheffield Illuminations, High Street, in the 1960s Photo: Archive @ Sheff Newspaper
3. Christmas tree
Christmas illuminations and the Christmas tree in the 'Hole in the Road', Sheffield, in 1967 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Lights on The Moor
Christmas illuminations on The Moor, Sheffield, with Roberts Brothers Department Store on the left, circa 1962 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.