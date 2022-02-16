Workmen boarding up the front of a house in Crookes after the gales had blown out the complete bedroom wall at the front of the house in 1962
Sheffield hurricane 1962: Looking back 60 years to the storms that killed four people and tore city apart

Friday February 16 1962 was one of the darkest days in Sheffield’s history as a hurricane battered the city.

By Tim Hopkinson
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:38 am

The storm left four dead and more than 250 injured with around 70,000 Sheffield homes damaged.

Winds of 96mph ripped through the city and hundreds were left homeless.

We’ve been looking through our archive at some of the shocking photos from that day and the aftermath of the storm.

1. Fallen trees

One of the fallen giants of Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield on February 16 1962

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Storm evacuees

Mrs Josephine Ellar looks over her two sleeping children, Anthony aged two and John aged one, at the Hurlfield Secondary Boys School, Sheffield, which has been turned into an emergency centre, after she had evacuated her gale damaged home in Herrington Avenue

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Homes destroyed

Sheffield Hurricane damage on February 16 1962

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Flattened homes

Houses flattened by the hurricane that ripped through Sheffield in February 1962

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

