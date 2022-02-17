The city was devastated by hurricane-strength winds that killed four people in Sheffield and Barnsley and injured 250, demolished 250 homes and caused damage to thousands more. Sheffield was declared a National Disaster Zone and a fund was set up to help people get back on their feet.
Undefined: readMore
1. Blades stadium hit
Sheffield hurricane damage on February 16, 1962 on Shoreham Street at the side of the Sheffield United Bramall Lane ground. The winds also toppled floodlight pylons
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Scene of tragedy
A workman starts demolition work at Brightside Vicarage in Firth Park Avenue, Sheffield, where Shirley Margaret Hill, wife of the vicar, the Rev Colin Hill, was killed during the hurricane of February 16, 1962. The vicarage was so badly damaged it was beyond repair
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. National news
A TV news camera mounted on top of a van can be seen over the hedge, filming damage caused at Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne by the Sheffield hurricane of February 16, 1962
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Attercliffe scene
Sheffield hurricane damage on February 16, 1962 - you can see bedroom furniture upstairs in this damaged house in Attercliffe
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers