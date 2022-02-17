Joe Platts pictured in the remains of his prefab home in Skye Edge, damaged by the hurricane that hit Sheffield on February 16, 1962
Joe Platts pictured in the remains of his prefab home in Skye Edge, damaged by the hurricane that hit Sheffield on February 16, 1962

Sheffield hurricane 1962: Pictures of devastation caused by killer storm and how city coped

As Sheffield battens down the hatches for Storm Eunice, the second to hit this week, these pictures show the devastation of 60 years ago.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 1:58 pm

The city was devastated by hurricane-strength winds that killed four people in Sheffield and Barnsley and injured 250, demolished 250 homes and caused damage to thousands more. Sheffield was declared a National Disaster Zone and a fund was set up to help people get back on their feet.

Undefined: readMore

1. Blades stadium hit

Sheffield hurricane damage on February 16, 1962 on Shoreham Street at the side of the Sheffield United Bramall Lane ground. The winds also toppled floodlight pylons

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Scene of tragedy

A workman starts demolition work at Brightside Vicarage in Firth Park Avenue, Sheffield, where Shirley Margaret Hill, wife of the vicar, the Rev Colin Hill, was killed during the hurricane of February 16, 1962. The vicarage was so badly damaged it was beyond repair

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

3. National news

A TV news camera mounted on top of a van can be seen over the hedge, filming damage caused at Northern Avenue, Arbourthorne by the Sheffield hurricane of February 16, 1962

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

4. Attercliffe scene

Sheffield hurricane damage on February 16, 1962 - you can see bedroom furniture upstairs in this damaged house in Attercliffe

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales
SheffieldStorm EuniceBarnsley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4