Sheffield history: When morris dancers and cars got banned from Fargate

But in April 1970, the good folk of Sheffield were asked to make a decision that would change that forever.

They were asked to decide whether Fargate should remain a one-way street, revert to two-way traffic or become traffic-free altogether.

The idea was the brainchild of city engineer Arnold Threapleton, who envisaged a new Fargate, devoid of traffic with widened pavements, flower boxes and plenty of seating.

He said: "Nobody knows the consequences of something until it has been tried and we want to discover whether most of the users of Fargate - pedestrians, drivers, shoppers and shopkeepers - want the street to be made traffic-free for an experimental period."

There's no suspense here, folks - we all know the outcome of the public consultation.

And by early 1971 work to pedestrianise Fargate was under way, with the street sealed off to traffic at the High Street end but open for deliveries to shops at the top.

By April, 1971, it was complete and Sheffield welcomed the dawn of a new shoppig era!

And - despite some teething problems, snarled up traffic as drivers got their heads around the changes - the talk already was of the scheme becoming permanent after the one-year experiment.

But not everyone was pleased, as Star reporters discovered. "It's crazy, absolutely crazy," 58-year-old Kenneth Coles, of Nether Edge, told them. "I see no point or reason in it. It is just too ridiculous to be true."

And Christine Duckenfireld, 37, of Shirecliffe, said: "It should certainly be a big advantage to shoppers, particularly on busy days. But if benches are going to be put out they've chosen the wrong place - this is a cold trap."

But in August 1972, the scheme became permanent, evening parking was banned on Fargate and Norfolk Row was closed to traffic.

The council's hope that the street would become a bustling and lively hub ran into trouble in 1973 due to some ridiculous red tape.

Escafeld Morris Men were denied permission by police to perform - because it was against the law.

Police said Fargate was a public right of way and frolcking on the street could cause an obstruction!