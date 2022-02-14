Sheffield history: the day of 96mph winds with one of the biggest storms ever to hit the city

The front page of The Star February 16, 1962 after the hurricane ripped through the city

February 16 1962 was a day many Sheffielders will never forget – with some describing it as ‘worse than the blitz’.

The strongest gust recorded on the day was 96mph and teh winds left a trail of devastation.

The youngest of those who died was 17-year-old John William Johnson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Hurricane damage 16th February 1962 A workman starts demolition work at Brightside Vicarage in Firth Park Avenue, Sheffield, where Mrs Shirley Margaret Hill, wife of the vicar, the Rev Colin Hill, was killed during the gale. The vicarage was so badly damaged it was beyond repair.

Shirley Margaret Hill – wife of Brightside vicar Rev Colin Hill – also lost her life, with their vicarage damaged beyond repair.

Around 70,000 other Sheffield homes were damaged by the high winds with people being evacuated to emergency centres in the city.

A total of 250 people were left homeless by the disaster with the Attercliffe, Crookes and Heeley parts of the city worst hit.

Residents of Skye Edge Avenue get a roof over their heads as workmen lay tarpaulin to protect their hurrican ravaged homes Feb 17th 1962

Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground suffered damage with a floodlight pylon being reduced to a heap of twisted metal.

And a packed London to Sheffield train narrowly escaped hitting debris on the track at Heeley.

The total cost of the damage was estimated to have been around £2 million - that's over £45 million in today's money