Sheffield history: Looking back 60 years to the hurricane that killed four people and tore city apart

The storm left four dead and more than 250 injured with around 70,000 Sheffield homes damaged.
Winds of 96mph ripped through the city and hundreds were left homeless.
We’ve been looking through our archive at some of the shocking photos from that day and the aftermath of the storm.
1. Fallen trees
One of the fallen giants of Ecclesall Road South, Sheffield on February 16 1962
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Storm evacuees
Mrs Josephine Ellar looks over her two sleeping children, Anthony aged two and John aged one, at the Hurlfield Secondary Boys School, Sheffield, which has been turned into an emergency centre, after she had evacuated her gale damaged home in Herrington Avenue
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
3. Homes destroyed
Sheffield Hurricane damage on February 16 1962
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
4. Flattened homes
Houses flattened by the hurricane that ripped through Sheffield in February 1962
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers