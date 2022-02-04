Rt.Rev Gordon Fallows with Ted Horton of Frickley Colliery in 1972
Rt.Rev Gordon Fallows with Ted Horton of Frickley Colliery in 1972

Sheffield history: Here are 18 pictures to take you back 50 years to the 1970s

The year was 1972 – and it saw The Star’s paper dollies, dancing in Baileys and the Buffer Girls.

By Tim Hopkinson
Friday, 4th February 2022, 9:52 pm

Here are memories to transport you back half a century – do you remember Sheffield five decades ago?

The funeral of The Duke of Windsor – formerly King Edward VIII – was held at Windsor Castle, the Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Jesus Christ Superstar made its West End debut, and Mastermind was broadcast on BBC 1 for the first time.

Singer Liam Gallagher and Olympic rower James Cracknell were born.

And the Queen’s cousin Prince William of Gloucester was killed in an air crash near Wolverhampton.

Want more Sheffield retro in the 1970s?

1. Hole In The Road

Hole In The Road, Castle Square, May 1972

2. Fargate

How much has Sheffield's Fargate changed since 1972?

3. Marching to the beat

Sheffield Boys Brigade annual parade through Barkers Pool in October 1972

4. Taking you back to 1972 with these memories

Taking you back to 1972 with these memories

