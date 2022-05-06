Sheffield history: Days of Duran Duran, Spandau Ballet and Human League when the men did their make-up better than women

The first club which sprung to mind was a club remembered by many I’m sure – The Crazy Daisy.

I remember it well, on the then busy High Street just up from The Blue Bell pub which has been renamed named Cavells, both very popular at the time.

The Crazy Daisy was great for so many reasons, but mainly as it didn’t discriminate against anyone, as some clubs did.

Romeo and Juliet's Night Club, Sheffield in 1985

The dress code was pretty relaxed as far as I could tell, which was brilliant as I started going there in the early 80s and I just had enough money for bus fare and a drink let alone the latest fashion trends.

We would go down the steep stairs off High Street where Pablo and Pepe, two iconic doormen, would be there to greet you. Clubs always seemed to have an affinity with steep stairs – and alcohol and steps are never a great combination.

It was around about the same time that the New Romantics movement started.

This gave rise to many great bands and artists such as Duran Duran, Visage and Spandau Ballet to name a few along with our very own Human League.

Josephine's

I remember the New Romantic followers streaming into the club.

Their beautifully styled hair held with tons of hair spray, lipstick and make-up done to perfection.

Beautiful white frilly blouses which were extravagant to say the least and with skirts of varying lengths. These guys definitely out shone the women as far as I was concerned.

Hole in the Road

The Crazy Daisy opened seven days a week, also opening on a Saturday afternoon which was also very popular.

These days and nights were always very exciting for a young person burgeoning out into the adult world of going out.

When I was a youth there was a definite buzz about town, most people would get off the bus in town and head down the various entry points into the Hole in The Road.

Many would come down the escalators and ramps and head toward the fish tank, where numerous others would be meeting, sometimes for the first time.

Many may have no clue what I’m talking about – and many may have been conceived as a result of a first date or meet at the Hole in The Road fish tank.

We all had our favourite pubs and routes. I would start at The Blue Bell.

Depending on which night club you ultimately wanted to end up in, would determine your pub route.

Josephine's, Romeos and Juliet’s and Cairo Jax and Silks

A pub route I remember was The Blue Bell, The Stone House through the courtyard and into The Pig and Whistle, and then Josephine's nightclub?

Other great nightclubs were available back then. I enjoyed Steely’s on Arundel gate – now the O2 Academy – a great night with great memories for many.

Isobella’s on Eyre Street was also a favourite of mine, with a climb up the steep stairs.

Romeos and Juliet’s, a massive club on Angel Street with two large rooms, was very popular, later becoming Cairo Jax and Silks.