Natasha Jardine, Lucy Ismay and Vicky Mansfield with two puppies at the RSPCA centre, Sheffield in December 2000. The girls had raised money by taking part in a sponsored walk
Natasha Jardine, Lucy Ismay and Vicky Mansfield with two puppies at the RSPCA centre, Sheffield in December 2000. The girls had raised money by taking part in a sponsored walk

Sheffield history: 9 pictures of the RSPCA and its work with animals in our city over the years

The RSPCA has been saving animals for almost 200 years.

By Tim Hopkinson
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 1:25 pm

The world's first animal welfare charity, it has branches covering the length and breadth of the country, including here in Sheffield, supported by a dedicated band of fundraisers.

Here, we take a look in our archive at some pictures from the past.

1. Geese rescue

RSPCA officers rescue geese in Endcliffe Park in December 1964

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

Photo Sales

2. Puppy love

Helen Goodwin right, and Leanne Booth left with abandoned puppies at the RSPCA, Spring Street, Sheffield in January 2001

Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)

Photo Sales

3. Raising funds

An RSPCA fundraiser, in Spring Street, Sheffield - July 2003

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

4. Abandoned puppies

Howard Parker, kennels manager, and kennel girl Lynne Jackson pictured with abandoned puppies at Sheffield RSPCA on December 23 1985

Photo: Nancy Fielder

Photo Sales
RSPCASheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2