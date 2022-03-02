Sheffield history: 9 pictures of the RSPCA and its work with animals in our city over the years

The world's first animal welfare charity, it has branches covering the length and breadth of the country, including here in Sheffield, supported by a dedicated band of fundraisers.
Here, we take a look in our archive at some pictures from the past.
1. Geese rescue
RSPCA officers rescue geese in Endcliffe Park in December 1964
Photo: Sheffield Newspapers
2. Puppy love
Helen Goodwin right, and Leanne Booth left with abandoned puppies at the RSPCA, Spring Street, Sheffield in January 2001
Photo: Stuart Hastings (Staff)
3. Raising funds
An RSPCA fundraiser, in Spring Street, Sheffield - July 2003
Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. Abandoned puppies
Howard Parker, kennels manager, and kennel girl Lynne Jackson pictured with abandoned puppies at Sheffield RSPCA on December 23 1985
Photo: Nancy Fielder