Runners ready for the start of the 1985 Sheffield Marathon
Sheffield history: 10 pictures taking a look back at marathons and runs through the years

The Sheffield Half Marathon is South Yorkshire’s biggest event of its kind, and was a full marathon up until 2003. Thousands of runners of all abilities are set to take part this weekend, raising thousands of pounds for many great causes.

By Tim Hopkinson
Friday, 25th March 2022, 2:52 pm

We’ve been taking a look through the archives for pictures of various races and marathons through the years.

Sunday’s race starts and finishes on Arundel Gate, with a circular route around the city, heading up Ecclesall Road towards Ringinglow and coming back towards Endcliffe Park.

Spectators will be able to watch from the start and finish line, as well as make the most of the festivities and find out more about the charities being supported at the Event Village.

1. On the beat

Sheffield policemen l/r Steve Hague, Peter Springett and Peter Black taking part in the 1986 Sheffield Marathon

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

2. Prize winner

Michael Thompson, second in the 1982 Marathon, receives his prize from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Gordon Wragg

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. Finish line

Terry Hawes is first to the finish line in the 1983 Sheffield Marathon

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Third man

Carl Nightingale third man home in the 1984 full marathon

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

