Sheffield-born Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, prepares to receive an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield in July 2017
Sheffield-born Dr Helen Sharman, the first Briton in space, prepares to receive an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield in July 2017

Sheffield Hallam University graduation ceremony: famous city honorary graduates include Sean Bean, Jarvis Cocker, Jess Ennis-Hill

As Sheffield Hallam University students celebrate their graduation ceremonies at Ponds Forge International Sport Centre, we're looking at celebrities who got honorary degrees and doctorates.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:36 am
Updated Thursday, 4th November 2021, 12:08 pm

Lots of the well-known faces honoured by Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield have local links or have contributed to the life of the city. Our pictures celebrate just a few of them.

Congratulations to all students at both universities who have completed their own courses in such tough times. We hope some of you are inspired to stay in the city!

Read this: Incredible journey of Sheffield woman born in a Siberian forced labour camp

1. Joy for Jane

Cancer charity fundraiser Jane Tomlinson received an honorary doctorate at a Sheffield Hallam University Degree ceremony held at Sheffield City Hall in 2003

Photo: Mike Waistell

Photo Sales

2. Catch it, Cocker

Jarvis Cocker, musician and artist, in his robes before receiving his honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University at Sheffield City Hall in 2009o

Photo: © Carl Rose

Photo Sales

3. Cocker the North

Singer Joe Cocker pictured backstage at Sheffield City Hall after receiving his honorary degree from Sheffield Hallam University. Another recipient, Labour Party politician Roy Hattersley, can be seen in the background

Photo: Roger Nadal

Photo Sales

4. Golden glow

Athlete Jessica Ennis who received an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield in 2010, pictured with Vice Chancellor Prof Keith Burnett.

Photo: Dennis Lound

Photo Sales
Sheffield Hallam UniversityThe University of SheffieldSheffield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4