Lots of the well-known faces honoured by Sheffield Hallam University and The University of Sheffield have local links or have contributed to the life of the city. Our pictures celebrate just a few of them.
Congratulations to all students at both universities who have completed their own courses in such tough times. We hope some of you are inspired to stay in the city!
1. Joy for Jane
Cancer charity fundraiser Jane Tomlinson received an honorary doctorate at a Sheffield Hallam University Degree ceremony held at Sheffield City Hall in 2003
Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Catch it, Cocker
Jarvis Cocker, musician and artist, in his robes before receiving his honorary doctorate from Sheffield Hallam University at Sheffield City Hall in 2009o
Photo: © Carl Rose
3. Cocker the North
Singer Joe Cocker pictured backstage at Sheffield City Hall after receiving his honorary degree from Sheffield Hallam University. Another recipient, Labour Party politician Roy Hattersley, can be seen in the background
Photo: Roger Nadal
4. Golden glow
Athlete Jessica Ennis who received an honorary degree from the University of Sheffield in 2010, pictured with Vice Chancellor Prof Keith Burnett.
Photo: Dennis Lound