The Betty Fox collection included more than 300 lots acquired over 60 years by the keen seamstress, a farmer’s wife who grew up in Aston, Sheffield. She died in 2019, aged 95.

The collection was auctioned online by Special Auction Services and included ‘a charming doll of our Queen as a toddler, a rare Schoenau & Hoffmeister Princess Elizabeth with original card tag’. The guide price was £500-800, but it sold for £930.

The company says: “Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, was said not to approve of this doll as she thought it looked too chubby and as it didn't receive royal approval, it was not a big seller.”

The Princess Elizabeth doll

Betty’s collection was expected to make £40,000 but sold for £54,100, more than a third over the guide price.

The Princess Elizabeth doll with others in the collection