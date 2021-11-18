Tracy Barrett and 3-year-old son Luke Barrett from Halfway marveled at the fake snow at the Sheffield City Centre light switch on in 2001
Tracy Barrett and 3-year-old son Luke Barrett from Halfway marveled at the fake snow at the Sheffield City Centre light switch on in 2001

Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on 2021: events from down the years - are you a face in the crowd?

Christmas is almost upon us again – so we are getting into the festive spirit by looking back over past light switch-on events.

By Lucy Ball
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 12:24 pm

We have dug out some pictures from our archive going all the way back to 1999 – whose faces can you spot in these pictures showcasing light switch-ons from the late 90s and early 00s?

1. Entranced youngsters

Pictured at the Sheffield Christmas Lights switch on where a large crowd are seen watching the proceedings in 2000

Photo: Mike Waistell (Staff)

2. Wrapped up warm

Lucy Glaves from Ecclesfield along side the Christmas tree in Fargate in 1999

Photo: Steve Ellis

3. To infinity and beyond

Woody and Buzz switched the lights on in November 2001

Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

4. Going to Disney

Winners of the Star holiday to Disneyland Paris in 2001. The Frost family, Hannah 4, mum Denise, dad Stuart and Thomas, aged 6. Got their prize from the Lord Mayor and Mayoress of Sheffield and Santa in 2001.

Photo: Andrew Partridge (Staff)

