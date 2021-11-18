We have dug out some pictures from our archive going all the way back to 1999 – whose faces can you spot in these pictures showcasing light switch-ons from the late 90s and early 00s?
Undefined: readMore
Want more Sheffield retro? Remembering Picasso’s visit to Sheffield
A message from the Editor:
Thank you to all who support local journalism with a digital or print subscription to The Star. The events of 2020 mean trusted, local journalism is more reliant than ever on your support. We couldn't do it without you. Subscribe here www.thestar.co.uk/subscriptions so we can keep campaigning on your behalf. Stay safe.
Page 1 of 4