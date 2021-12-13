Sheffield Blitz a time to reflect and remember

81 years ago this week, people, again, were trying to go about their business, trying to get scarce provisions together for Christmas, under the most difficult of circumstances.

Trying their utmost not to let Hitler and his Luftwaffe control or spoil their festivities, or dictate how they lived their lives.

As we try to go about our business trying not to let Covid dictate our lives with a “ Fight them on the beaches” stoicism entrenched in the Wartime Spirit.

Sheffield Blitz - Sheffield Furnishing Co Ltd - Bomb Damage near Button Lane

December 12 1940, many like today were looking forward to Christmas the best way they could.

With husbands, dads,sons, and brothers far away, as well as many, many female members of families working far away from home, or in jobs which under normal circumstances they wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near.

Standing in, in factories up and down the country, working in normally male dominated environments , and proving their worth .

Absent loved ones, always missed more at Christmas, Hitler separated many, and put lives at risk then, as Covid does now.

Sheffield Blitz - Christmas Shopping.

Sheffield was the heart land of the industrial war effort, and therefore on the Nazis radar.

December 12 the industrial East End of Sheffield became the target of the Nazi Air Force.

It is bitter sweet that the Luftwaffe were miss guided and dropped bombs on the City centre, and residential areas of Sheffield saving our industry but sacrificing many civilian lives.

Even now many will remember that night vividly, many will sit this weekend and reflect on the nights of December 12 and 15.

There are numerous stories of near misses, but also of devastating loss.

With the death of 70 people sheltering in it’s cellars, with the misconception that the depth of the cellars made them safe, but because of its structural design , nothing could be further from the truth.

Cyril told me of his memories of that night, and how going through a series of near misses, managed to get home in High Green.

Having to climb over unexploded bomb ‘a UXB’ which had struck the Wicker Arches,on route.

No sooner had he got home, he had to turn back from his home in High Green to return to work, as there was no transport at this time due to the devastation caused by the bombing that night, he’d have to walk back into town.