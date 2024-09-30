Sheffield: 17 of the best photos looking back at Sheffield in the early 1900s, including Fargate and Crookes

By Jane Salt
Published 30th Sep 2024, 06:45 BST
This gallery of black and white photos turns back the clock to all things Sheffield in the years between 1900 and 1930.

These fascinating Sheffield photographs include street scenes, workers, schools, inside a workhouse, transport and more from around 100 years ago.

A view of Fargate between 1897 and 1901. The caption reads "This is one of the principal business streets of the city and contains a number of fine retail establishments"

1. Fargate

A view of Fargate between 1897 and 1901. The caption reads "This is one of the principal business streets of the city and contains a number of fine retail establishments" Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
A view inside the Vickers Gun Factory, Sheffield, in 1905

2. Factory

A view inside the Vickers Gun Factory, Sheffield, in 1905 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Sheffield warehouse girls pictured in 1912

3. 1912

Sheffield warehouse girls pictured in 1912 Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
Police in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, during the 1926 General Strike

4. Strike

Police in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, during the 1926 General Strike Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFargate