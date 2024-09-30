These fascinating Sheffield photographs include street scenes, workers, schools, inside a workhouse, transport and more from around 100 years ago.
1. Fargate
A view of Fargate between 1897 and 1901. The caption reads "This is one of the principal business streets of the city and contains a number of fine retail establishments" Photo: submitted
2. Factory
A view inside the Vickers Gun Factory, Sheffield, in 1905 Photo: Submitted
3. 1912
Sheffield warehouse girls pictured in 1912 Photo: submitted
4. Strike
Police in Fitzalan Square, Sheffield, during the 1926 General Strike Photo: ©Sheffield Newspapers Ltd
