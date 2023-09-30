Retro takes a look back at local legend and film star Sean Bean, some of his many Sheffield charity events and his love of all things Sheffield United.
This gallery of colourful photographs shows Sean Bean visiting Sheffield through the years…. were you amongst the lucky ones to meet the star?
1. Resource Centre
Sean Bean meets young people at the Wybourn Young People's Resource Centre in February 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal
2. FM Academy
Film star and Sheffield United director Sean Bean pictured cutting the ribbon at the opening of the new Sheffield FM Academy at Sheffield United on Shirecliffe Road, August 30, 2002 Photo: Barry Richardson
3. Youngsters
Sean Bean pictured at the opening of the new Sheffield FM Academy at Sheffield United on Shirecliffe Road with Linda Larder of Hallam FM, Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock and some of the academy youngsters, August 30, 2002. Photo: Barry Richardson
4. Tree planting
Sean Bean pictured at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he planted a tree to launch the Sheffield Leukemia and Blood Disorder Appeal, July 2007 Photo: Barry Richardson