Sean Bean: 16 photos showing Sheffield's favourite son in his home city over the years

Retro takes a look back at local legend and film star Sean Bean, some of his many Sheffield charity events and his love of all things Sheffield United.
By Jane Salt
Published 30th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery of colourful photographs shows Sean Bean visiting Sheffield through the years…. were you amongst the lucky ones to meet the star?

Sean Bean meets young people at the Wybourn Young People's Resource Centre in February 1998

1. Resource Centre

Sean Bean meets young people at the Wybourn Young People's Resource Centre in February 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

Film star and Sheffield United director Sean Bean pictured cutting the ribbon at the opening of the new Sheffield FM Academy at Sheffield United on Shirecliffe Road, August 30, 2002

2. FM Academy

Film star and Sheffield United director Sean Bean pictured cutting the ribbon at the opening of the new Sheffield FM Academy at Sheffield United on Shirecliffe Road, August 30, 2002 Photo: Barry Richardson

Sean Bean pictured at the opening of the new Sheffield FM Academy at Sheffield United on Shirecliffe Road with Linda Larder of Hallam FM, Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock and some of the academy youngsters, August 30, 2002.

3. Youngsters

Sean Bean pictured at the opening of the new Sheffield FM Academy at Sheffield United on Shirecliffe Road with Linda Larder of Hallam FM, Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock and some of the academy youngsters, August 30, 2002. Photo: Barry Richardson

Sean Bean pictured at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he planted a tree to launch the Sheffield Leukemia and Blood Disorder Appeal, July 2007

4. Tree planting

Sean Bean pictured at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital where he planted a tree to launch the Sheffield Leukemia and Blood Disorder Appeal, July 2007 Photo: Barry Richardson

Related topics:SheffieldSheffield United