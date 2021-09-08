1. Radio chat

Girls Aloud stopping in at Sheffield radio station Hallam FM on November 5, 2004 for some live chat, before spending the rest of the day relaxing in Sheffield. That evening the band performed at Sheffield's After Dark Bonfire Festival. They stepped in at short notice after Daniel Bedingfield had to cancel his appearance at the event. From left to right are Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, and Cheryl Tweedy, as she was then known.

Photo: PAUL DAVID DRABBLE