Sarah Harding, pictured here attending the Jean-Pierre Braganza Autumn/Winter 2015 London Fashion Week show, has died, aged 39, of breast cancer
Sarah Harding in Sheffield: Looking back in pictures to the Girls Aloud star's visits to city

Popular band Girls Aloud, whose member Sarah Harding this week sadly lost her battle with cancer, aged 39, have been popular visitors to Sheffield over the years.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 10:36 am

Sarah appeared with Girls Aloud at Sheffield Arena several times, including 2005, 2009 and 2013. The band, who formed as part of TV show Popstars: the Rivals in 2002, also performed at the After Dark Bonfire Night event in November 2004, stepping in for singer Daniel Bedingfield.

She was also due to star in Ghost the Musical at the Lyceum in 2017 but dropped out of the tour before it reached Sheffield.

The singer revealed last August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer, which had spread to other parts of her body.

Her mother Marie announced the sad news on Instagram and described her “beautiful” daughter as “a bright shining star”. Tributes poured in from celebrities and fans alike.

Here we look back in pictures to that bright shining star in action in Sheffield, early in her pop career.

1. Radio chat

Girls Aloud stopping in at Sheffield radio station Hallam FM on November 5, 2004 for some live chat, before spending the rest of the day relaxing in Sheffield. That evening the band performed at Sheffield's After Dark Bonfire Festival. They stepped in at short notice after Daniel Bedingfield had to cancel his appearance at the event. From left to right are Kimberley Walsh, Sarah Harding, and Cheryl Tweedy, as she was then known.

Photo: PAUL DAVID DRABBLE

2. Radio visit

Girls Aloud at Hallam FM on Bonfire Night 2004: from left are Sarah Harding, Cheryl Tweedy, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh - missing from the line-up for "personal reasons" was Nadine Coyle

Photo: PAUL DAVID DRABBLE

3. Waiting game

Cheryl Tweedy and Sarah Harding during their visit to Hallam FM in November 2004

Photo: PAUL DAVID DRABBLE

4. Arena show

Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud performing at Sheffield's Hallam FM Arena on May 20, 2005.

Photo: Paul David Drabble

