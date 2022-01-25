Retro pictures show how Sheffield estate once described as 'dreamland' has changed

Gleadless Valley is a social housing estate built in the south of Sheffield in the late 1950s.

The innovative housing in the area was celebrated at the time of construction, and the estate was described as Dreamland when plans were being hatched to build thousands of homes to replace slums and bombed-out homes.

More recently, though, Gleadless Valley has deteriorated, and the housing has seen little repair or replacement since construction 60 years ago.

Gleadless Valley, Sheffield, 1967

Parts of the area fall into the 10 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods in the country, and the council has noticed that more residents in the area are choosing not to settle in Gleadless Valley as a long term option.

It was revealed last week that Sheffield’s Gleadless Valley will undergo a £90 million transformation over the next decade.