Retro: 21 photos looking back at the village of Swallownest, including the Fonz

By Jane Salt
Published 27th Feb 2025, 06:45 BST
Our Retro gallery takes a look back at the life and times of the people of Swallownest in the 90s and 2000s.

Swallownest borders the Sheffield suburb of Woodhouse to the west, Beighton to the southwest, the small village of Aston to the east, and Aughton to the north.

Our picture gallery includes pubs, schools, local groups and more. Even the Fonz puts in an appearance!

Pictured at Aston Comprehensive school, Swallownest, where MP Kevin Baron presented prizes to the winner and runner up in a national writing competition on the Reform of the House of Lords. Seen is the winner Ryan Moore 14, and runner up Amy Wasnidge 15. with them is the Y10 General Studies Group, April 3, 2003

1. Prize winners

Pictured at Aston Comprehensive school, Swallownest, where MP Kevin Baron presented prizes to the winner and runner up in a national writing competition on the Reform of the House of Lords. Seen is the winner Ryan Moore 14, and runner up Amy Wasnidge 15. with them is the Y10 General Studies Group, April 3, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured at the Swallownest Baptist Church Hall where the dress rehearsal of the pantomime Babes in the Wood was held. Seen is the cast around the Dame played by Trevor Winkley, February 9, 1998

2. Panto

Pictured at the Swallownest Baptist Church Hall where the dress rehearsal of the pantomime Babes in the Wood was held. Seen is the cast around the Dame played by Trevor Winkley, February 9, 1998 Photo: Waistell

Oak Inn, Worksop Road, Swallownest, December 16, 2009

3. Pub

Oak Inn, Worksop Road, Swallownest, December 16, 2009 Photo: Mark Fear

Peter Green (left) of Wireless Workshops, Main Street, Swallownest, with colleague Colin Fisher, April 8, 2002

4. Wireless Workshops

Peter Green (left) of Wireless Workshops, Main Street, Swallownest, with colleague Colin Fisher, April 8, 2002 Photo: Barry Richardson

