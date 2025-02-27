Our picture gallery includes pubs, schools, local groups and more. Even the Fonz puts in an appearance!
1. Prize winners
Pictured at Aston Comprehensive school, Swallownest, where MP Kevin Baron presented prizes to the winner and runner up in a national writing competition on the Reform of the House of Lords. Seen is the winner Ryan Moore 14, and runner up Amy Wasnidge 15. with them is the Y10 General Studies Group, April 3, 2003 Photo: Mike Waistell
2. Panto
Pictured at the Swallownest Baptist Church Hall where the dress rehearsal of the pantomime Babes in the Wood was held. Seen is the cast around the Dame played by Trevor Winkley, February 9, 1998 Photo: Waistell
3. Pub
Oak Inn, Worksop Road, Swallownest, December 16, 2009 Photo: Mark Fear
4. Wireless Workshops
Peter Green (left) of Wireless Workshops, Main Street, Swallownest, with colleague Colin Fisher, April 8, 2002 Photo: Barry Richardson
