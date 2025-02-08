Retro: 21 of the best photos looking back at 'confusing' town with Sheffield postcode but Chesterfield dialling code

By Jane Salt
Published 8th Feb 2025, 07:30 BST
Eckington is rather confusing when you look at the facts about the town.

It has a Sheffield postcode, but comes under North East Derbyshire District Council and has a Chesterfield dialling code!

Our Retro gallery takes a look back around the town’s people, pubs, schools, clubs and more in the nineties and noughties.

Landlord and landlady George and Linda Bird of The Vine Tavern, School Street, Eckington, March 17, 1997

1. The Vine

Landlord and landlady George and Linda Bird of The Vine Tavern, School Street, Eckington, March 17, 1997 Photo: Dean Atkins

The Eckington Eagles team at the mini rugby league rally at Don Valley Stadium in 1998

2. Rally

The Eckington Eagles team at the mini rugby league rally at Don Valley Stadium in 1998 Photo: Roger Nadal

The Prince of Wales pub, Eckington, was closing down in October 2008

3. Pub

The Prince of Wales pub, Eckington, was closing down in October 2008 Photo: Marisa Cashill

Hairdressers At Fusion, Eckington, who helped raise over £1500 for the Weston Park Hospital Appeal, left to right: Kelly Dye, Tracy Davenport, Jodie Stuart, Vicky Hunter, Kelly Hadfield, Wendy Lynock, Natalie Thompson, March 16, 2005

4. Hairdressers

Hairdressers At Fusion, Eckington, who helped raise over £1500 for the Weston Park Hospital Appeal, left to right: Kelly Dye, Tracy Davenport, Jodie Stuart, Vicky Hunter, Kelly Hadfield, Wendy Lynock, Natalie Thompson, March 16, 2005 Photo: Roger Nadal

