The official opening of Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road in November 1965. Ref no: s35735
Remember Silver Blades? Pictures show Sheffield skaters over more than 100 years

Did you head off to Silver Blades on Queens Road as a teenager or maybe you’re a Sheffield Steelers fan.

By Julia Armstrong
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 10:28 am

If so, you will enjoy these pictures of Sheffield ice and roller skaters.

To show that nothing is new, some of the pictures from Sheffield Archives show two roller skating rinks in the city more than 100 years ago.

1. Ice butterfly

Sheffield ice skater Carla Wood, probably during an exhibition performance at a Sheffield Steelers ice hockey match. Ref no: s26555

2. Wild skating...

Ice Skating at Crosspool in 1904. Ref no: s00502

3. Heinz variety show

Heinz and the Wild Boys outside the Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road in June 1967. Ref no: s28570

4. On a roll

Roller skaters at the Olympia Skating Rink, Bramall Lane in 1911. Ref no: p00125

