If so, you will enjoy these pictures of Sheffield ice and roller skaters.

To show that nothing is new, some of the pictures from Sheffield Archives show two roller skating rinks in the city more than 100 years ago.

To order copies of photographs, head to the Picture Sheffield website, www.picturesheffield.com, which also offers photographic gifts based on the collection. You can search using the reference numbers in the captions.

To see more great vintage Sheffield pictures or to share your own, head to our Facebook group, Retro and memories – Sheffield Star.

1. Ice butterfly Sheffield ice skater Carla Wood, probably during an exhibition performance at a Sheffield Steelers ice hockey match. Ref no: s26555 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Wild skating... Ice Skating at Crosspool in 1904. Ref no: s00502 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3. Heinz variety show Heinz and the Wild Boys outside the Silver Blades Ice Rink, Queens Road in June 1967. Ref no: s28570 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4. On a roll Roller skaters at the Olympia Skating Rink, Bramall Lane in 1911. Ref no: p00125 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales