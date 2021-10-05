Rare pictures reveal how Sheffield's popular West Street has changed over the years

The black and white photo of West Street in Sheffield was taken in January 1961 and shows the junction of West Street with Fitzwilliam Street.

The caption for the photo reads: “An illustration of a self-contained shopping centre, away from mid-city bustle, yet with stores to meet virtually every demand of the housewife and her family."

In the image, you can see George Sharman Ltd, a family-owned grocer, wine, spirit and cigar merchant at the time.

In the present day, West Street is known as the city’s biggest and busiest nightlife spot featuring chain-managed and independent bars and pubs.

These days there are more restaurants, bars and pubs than shops.

The street is also a major transport route with buses, trams and cars heading up and down the road.