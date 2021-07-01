Radio tribute by Sheffield singer Lornnah to superstar DJ boyfriend Steve Sutherland

R&B singer Lornnah Stewart, who was born in Sheffield but is now based in Manchester, was the partner of ‘Smooth’ Steve, who had his own radio shows on Choice and Galaxy FM and worked for Radio 1, won four MOBO awards, released his own hugely successful music mixes and was well known in worldwide clubbing hotspots such as Ibiza and London for the urban music brand Twice As Nice which he co-founded.

Lornnah said Steve also worked in Sheffield and other northern cities and he had a two-year residency with city club brand Gatecrasher. He also did a private New Year’s Eve gig for Sheffield champion boxer and broadcaster Johnny Nelson.

Steve died on July 9, 2020 after a long illness. Tributes poured in from the music world because he was so influential in black music.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJ Steve Sutherland with Beyonce

Lornnah said that she decided to do a tribute to Steve on the anniversary of his death and radio station All FM advertised courses for people to learn about being a broadcast DJ. As she had been made redundant from Top Shop, she signed up in order to be able to do the show about Steve.

“By the time I do the tribute show I’ll know what I’m doing,” she said. She completed the course and got a lot of encouragement with her goal.

Lornnah’s one-hour show will be aired live on All FM 96.9 on July 9 at 6pm. She will play the music Steve loved and talk about the man she knew. You can listen in online.

Steve Sutherland and Craig David

She said: “I contacted DJ Trevor Nelson. Everybody seems to think they hated each other but Steve had so much respect for him. The problem was everybody used to take him for Trevor Nelson.

"He gave me loads of advice. He said to me nobody is going to judge me for it being perfect and of a certain level, just to make it as personal as possible. I’ve taken that and run with it.”

She added: “The aim is to celebrate him, not to be sad.”

Steve interviewed dozens of huge stars during his career and the show will include some of the funny clips they recorded telling people to listen to Steve’s show. She has clips from Beyonce, Craig David, Alesha Dixon when she was in Mis-Teeq and one from Danny Dyer in EastEnders gangster mode.

DJ Steve Sutherland with Amy Winehouse

Lornnah said of Steve: “He was such a funny man and very positive.”

She said they were together for eight years and met when they kept bumping into each other at events. Some friendly banter on social media finally led to a date: “It was such a lovely date and we started off chatting away and by the end we were holding hands.

“We knew we were going to be together for a long time.”

She added: “I see it in a positive sense that I had a relationship with someone that amazing. Not everybody has that in a lifetime.”

Singer Lornnah Stewart with her boyfriend, DJ Steve Sutherland