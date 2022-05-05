All Saints Catholic High School 6th Form Prom at Baldwins Omega. From left to right; Sam Hill, Emma Bower, Stephanie Codman and Tom Giles, May 2001
Prom dress style inspiration from Sheffield: prom dresses and suits in the noughties

Students from All Saints, King Ecgbert, Dronfield, King Edward, Silverdale, Tapton and Hinde House all donned their best outfits for their school proms.

By Beth Kirkbride
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 3:28 pm

Do you recognise yourself or anyone you went to school with in these photos?

The American tradition is now a staple event in the UK school calendar, with primary and secondary schools giving students the chance to dress up in their finest clothes and make memories with their classmates.

But deciding what to wear is often hard – you don’t want to spend too much, nor do you want to end up wearing the same outfit as somebody else – so why not take some style inspiration from the noughties.

1. Hinde House School Prom evening at the Octagon centre

From left to right: Stacey Parker, Danielle Green, Meghan Scanian, Z oe Morris, Hariet Bunt and Kirsty Kirby May 2003

Photo: Submitted

2. Tapton School 6th Form Prom

From left to right: Beccy Gelsthorpe, Paul Roper, Isabel Chaplais & Kay Underwood. May 12, 2000

Photo: Glenn Ashley (for Star)

3. Tapton School 6th Form Prom

From left to right: Emma Harrison, Alison Dixon & Sarah Crook. May 12, 2000

Photo: Glenn Ashley (for Star)

4. King Ecgbert School - 6th Form prom - at Baldwins Omega

From left to right: Richard Fyfe,Linda Cattermole, Paul Treherne, Matthew Pike, Ruth Clarricoates, Georgina Gribben, Joanne Oldcorn and Sarah Goldie July 2000

Photo: Submitted

