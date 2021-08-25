Sheffield City Libraries library assistants pictured in the stack, Central Library, Surrey Street. February 23, 1967. Ref no s31878
Sheffield City Libraries library assistants pictured in the stack, Central Library, Surrey Street. February 23, 1967. Ref no s31878

Pictures unearthed that reveal decades of history inside Sheffield's Central Library

Talks to revamp the Central Library building are currently ongoing, and these retro pictures of the library have been unearthed from the Sheffield archives.

Sheffield’s Central Library houses the city library service's single largest general lending and reference collection, as well as Graves Art Gallery on the third floor and a theatre in the basement.

The building was designed by W. G. Davies, and work began in 1929 – it was eventually opened in 1934 by The Duchess of York.

Central Library and Graves Art Gallery, Surrey Street, drawing of proposed building, United Methodist Church in the background.

2. Stacks of books

The Stack, Central Library, 1950. Ref no s06716

3. Video collection

New video collection in the Music Library, Central Library, Surrey Street, 1983. Ref no s32023

4. Library staff World War II training

Library staff on Central Library roof for A.R.P. training during World War II, 1940. Ref no s03561

