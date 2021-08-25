Pictures unearthed that reveal decades of history inside Sheffield's Central Library

Sheffield’s Central Library houses the city library service's single largest general lending and reference collection, as well as Graves Art Gallery on the third floor and a theatre in the basement.

The building was designed by W. G. Davies, and work began in 1929 – it was eventually opened in 1934 by The Duchess of York.

Take a look at these retro pictures unearthed from the Sheffield archives.

1. s06693.jpg Central Library and Graves Art Gallery, Surrey Street, drawing of proposed building, United Methodist Church in the background. Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

2. Stacks of books The Stack, Central Library, 1950. Ref no s06716 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

3. Video collection New video collection in the Music Library, Central Library, Surrey Street, 1983. Ref no s32023 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales

4. Library staff World War II training Library staff on Central Library roof for A.R.P. training during World War II, 1940. Ref no s03561 Photo: Picture Sheffield Photo Sales