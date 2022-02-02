Pictures reveal how Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium was once a cricket pitch

Sheffield United football club have called Bramall Lane home since 1889, but the stadium originally opened as a cricket ground in 1855.

The two ends of the ground were known as the Pavilion End and the Football Ground End.

A team representing Yorkshire played 391 first class matches, including 339 County Championship matches at the stadium between 1863 and 1973.

Yorkshire host rivals Lancashire at Bramall Lane in August 1967.

The last cricket match at the ground took place in August 1973, and soon after, the South Stand was constructed over the cricket square.

The stadium built on a road named after the Bramall family has staged the first floodlit football match, England football internationals, an FA Cup final and was also badly damaged in the Sheffield Blitz during the Second World War.

During the earlier days, it was used by Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield F.C. for matches.