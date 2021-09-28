Pictures reveal how much Sheffield's Fargate has changed over the years

Fargate is a popular pedestrianised shopping area right in the heart of the city, offering mainly high street chains and features traditional cobbled streets.

However, it didn’t always look how it does today – the area was once a major road in the city centre, and at the Junction was the Goodwin Fountain.

The Goodwin Fountain stood on Fargate from 1961 to 1998 and was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A view of the Goodwin Fountain and flower beds at the top of Fargate, taken from Sheffield Town Hall - 10th August 1967.

Also on Fargate is the iconic Carmel House building which houses shops and a bank.

The late Gothic style Carmel House on Fargate was built in 1892 for the YMCA and has the symbols of the four evangelists carved in the corbelling to the balcony over the entrance and six arched panels on the curved portion of the front, depicting the six days of Creation.