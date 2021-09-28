Pictures reveal how much Sheffield's Fargate has changed over the years
These then and now pictures show the changes that have taken place over the years in the Fargate area of Sheffield.
Fargate is a popular pedestrianised shopping area right in the heart of the city, offering mainly high street chains and features traditional cobbled streets.
However, it didn’t always look how it does today – the area was once a major road in the city centre, and at the Junction was the Goodwin Fountain.
The Goodwin Fountain stood on Fargate from 1961 to 1998 and was named after Sir Stuart Coldwell Goodwin, industrialist and philanthropist.
Also on Fargate is the iconic Carmel House building which houses shops and a bank.
The late Gothic style Carmel House on Fargate was built in 1892 for the YMCA and has the symbols of the four evangelists carved in the corbelling to the balcony over the entrance and six arched panels on the curved portion of the front, depicting the six days of Creation.