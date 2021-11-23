Park Square Sheffield: Pictures reveal how this area of Sheffield has changed since the 1980s

Park Square roundabout showing (left) Commercial Street and Shude Hill and (right) Sheaf Market, 1980s

The Park Square roundabout is a transport route connecting major roads to the Sheffield city centre.

Park Square Bridge, also known as the Supertram Bridge, is a prominent bridge in Sheffield and carries the Sheffield Supertram system from Commercial Street onto the Park Square roundabout. It was constructed in 1995 using a bowstring or tied arch design.

If we compare the two pictures, you can see how much the area has changed, for example, the construction of Ponds Forge and Park Square Bridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Square roundabout in Sheffield during the present day

This year, Sheffield City Council announced plans to turn Park Square into a ‘new commercial district’, but these were later ruled out as they felt the development would not meet local needs.