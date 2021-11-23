Park Square Sheffield: Pictures reveal how this area of Sheffield has changed since the 1980s
Take a look at these pictures showing the difference between the present and past Park Square.
The Park Square roundabout is a transport route connecting major roads to the Sheffield city centre.
Park Square Bridge, also known as the Supertram Bridge, is a prominent bridge in Sheffield and carries the Sheffield Supertram system from Commercial Street onto the Park Square roundabout. It was constructed in 1995 using a bowstring or tied arch design.
If we compare the two pictures, you can see how much the area has changed, for example, the construction of Ponds Forge and Park Square Bridge.
This year, Sheffield City Council announced plans to turn Park Square into a ‘new commercial district’, but these were later ruled out as they felt the development would not meet local needs.
Under the plans, The Parkway would have been diverted behind Sheffield station, where the tram tracks are now. And the tram would have moved to Pond Street before rejoining the network at Granville Square.