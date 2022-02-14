Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United memorabilia including programmes dating back nearly 100 years to be auctioned

The Famous Football Clubs booklet was produced by Boots the Chemist and the copy to be auctioned features Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

It has a guide price of £60-90 and will be put up for bids by Sheffield Auction Gallery on Thursday, February 17.

City auctioneer Robert Lea has brought together another football programmes and sporting memorabilia auction for the Gallery, on Windsor Road, Heeley.

A 1926-7 Huddersfield Town v Sheffield Wednesday programme for the First Division league game dated February 12, 1927 autographed by the referee has an estimate of £150-200.

A gallery spokesman said: “More than 500 lots are consigned for auction from many local collectors and supporters, the lots on offer give a glimpse into the history of our beautiful game.

"Items of note in this auction include a late 19th Century Famous Football Clubs booklet produced by Boots the Chemist, featuring Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

A large collection of Sheffield Wednesday press photographs from the 1930's and pre-war Sheffield Wednesday match programmes.”

This Sheffield United v Leeds United programme for the First Division league game is dated October 22, 1932 and has an estimate of £ 200-250.

Other lots include an 1880s Blackburn season ticket and photos, plus other items from the 1800s.

Specialist valuer and auctioneer Robert is available for free, pre-auction appraisals and valuations at the auction gallery. For details contact 0114 2816161.

The auction features pre-war Sheffield Wednesday match programmes.