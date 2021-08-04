One hundred years of Sheffield's heroic hospital nurses captured in pictures
Sheffield’s heroic nurses have been on the NHS frontline during the pandemic – but their proud history dates back more than 100 years.
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:26 am
These pictures from Sheffield Archives show that the city’s nurses took key roles going back to World War One just over a century ago. One picture shows Mary Agatha Brown, holder of the Military Medal, who served throughout that conflict. To order copies of these pictures, head to www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.
