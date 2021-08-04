A century of of Sheffield nurses in pictures
A century of of Sheffield nurses in pictures

One hundred years of Sheffield's heroic hospital nurses captured in pictures

Sheffield’s heroic nurses have been on the NHS frontline during the pandemic – but their proud history dates back more than 100 years.

By Julia Armstrong
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 9:26 am

These pictures from Sheffield Archives show that the city’s nurses took key roles going back to World War One just over a century ago. One picture shows Mary Agatha Brown, holder of the Military Medal, who served throughout that conflict. To order copies of these pictures, head to www.picturesheffield.com and search using the reference number in the caption.

Read this: Here are 10 of Sheffield’s most iconic pubs – some have survived and others have gone for good

1. Medal pride

Mary Agatha Brown, holder of the Military Medal and entitled to wear three blue service chevrons, pictured in 1919. She joined Queen Alexandra's Imperial Military Nursing Service (Reserve) in 1914. She served in hospitals in Lillers, St. Omer, Le Treport and Dieppe. She was awarded the Military Medal in 1918 for bravery and devotion to duty during a bombing raid. Ref no: y02654

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

2. Wartime event

Nurses at a gymkhana at the 3rd Northern General Base Hospital, Broomhall, in 1917 during World War I. Ref no: y00144

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

3. Fertility team

Fertility Treatment Centre, Nether Edge Hospital, pictured on March 20, 1996. Ref no: s22766

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo

4. Woman in charge

Nurse, possibly matron, at Wharncliffe War Hospital (former S Y Asylum also referred to as Wadsley Asylum, later Middlewood Hospital). The picture dates from 1900-1919. Ref no: t00815

Photo: Picture Sheffield

Buy photo
SheffieldNHS
Next Page
Page 1 of 3